Oscoda County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Oscoda County, Michigan today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oscoda County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mio AuSable High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Fairview, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.