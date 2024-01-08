Based on our computer projection model, the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines will take down the No. 2 Washington Huskies when the two teams match up at NRG Stadium on Monday, January 8, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Washington Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan (-4.5) Under (56.5) Michigan 30, Washington 24

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Michigan vs. Washington? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Wolverines have a 65.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wolverines have eight wins in 13 games against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 4.5 points or more so far this season, the Michigan has gone 6-5 against the spread.

The Wolverines have played 13 games this year and eight of them have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 56.5 points, 8.9 more than the average point total for Michigan games this season.

Washington Betting Info (2023)

The Huskies have a 38.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Huskies' ATS record is 7-6-1 this season.

Washington is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season.

Huskies games have gone over the point total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).

The average point total for Washington this season is 5.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wolverines vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 36 10.2 27 20 26 0 Washington 37.6 24.1 34 31 37.6 25.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.