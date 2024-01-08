Oddsmakers project the College Football Playoff National Championship will be a close showdown as the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) are 4.5-point favorites against the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) at NRG Stadium on January 8, 2024, broadcast on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET. The contest has a point total of 55.5.

Michigan ranks 72nd in total offense this season (378.4 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 378.4 yards allowed per game. Washington's offense has been consistently moving the chains, racking up 473.6 total yards per contest (10th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 98th by giving up 404.4 total yards per game.

Game Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Michigan vs Washington Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -4.5 -110 -110 55.5 -115 -105 -185 +155

Michigan Recent Performance

While the Wolverines have ranked -95-worst in total yards per game over the last three games (305.3), they rank 22nd-best defensively (292.7 total yards allowed) during that stretch.

In terms of scoring offense, the Wolverines rank 25th-worst with 28.3 points per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 74th by surrendering 21.0 points per game over their last three contests.

Michigan has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three contests, producing 127.7 passing yards per game over that stretch (-111-worst). It has been more successful on defense, giving up 197.3 passing yards per game (97th-ranked).

Looking at the Wolverines' last three contests, they have posted 177.7 rushing yards per game on offense (75th-ranked) and have surrendered 95.3 rushing yards per game on defense (42nd-ranked).

The Wolverines have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their past three games.

Michigan's past three games have gone over the total.

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Michigan has an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.

Michigan games have gone over the point total on eight of 13 occasions (61.5%).

Michigan has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 13-0.

Michigan has played in 11 games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter and won each of them.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wolverines a 64.9% chance to win.

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has recorded 2,851 yards (203.6 ypg) on 230-of-314 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 171 rushing yards (12.2 ypg) on 60 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Corum has carried the ball 237 times for a team-high 1,111 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 25 times.

Donovan Edwards has piled up 393 yards on 113 carries, scoring three times. He's grabbed 30 passes for 249 yards (17.8 per game), as well.

Roman Wilson's leads his squad with 735 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 45 catches (out of 62 targets) and scored 12 touchdowns.

Colston Loveland has put up a 585-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 42 passes on 61 targets.

Cornelius Johnson's 44 catches have yielded 579 yards and one touchdown.

Jaylen Harrell has collected 7.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 7.0 TFL and 29 tackles.

Junior Colson is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 89 tackles and 2.0 TFL.

Mike Sainristil has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 38 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended to his name.

