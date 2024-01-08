The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5), in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship, where they will meet the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on January 8, 2024, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Washington matchup in this article.

Michigan vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Washington Betting Trends

Michigan has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have been favored by 4.5 points or more 11 times this season, and covered the spread in six of those contests.

Washington has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Huskies have won their only game this year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. -184 Bet $184 to win $100

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.