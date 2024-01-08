The college football season is headed for a thrilling finish as the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) are slight favorites in the College Football Playoff National Championship (-4.5) against the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) at NRG Stadium on January 8, 2024, airing on ESPN. The game's point total is set at 55.5.

Michigan vs. Washington game info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Houston, Texas

Michigan vs. Washington statistical matchup

Michigan Washington 378.4 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 473.6 (6th) 243.1 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.4 (127th) 159.5 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.6 (102nd) 218.9 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.0 (1st) 8 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (51st) 25 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (37th)

Michigan leaders

The Wolverines' offense has been carried by Blake Corum, who has run for 1,111 yards (79.4 yards per carry) and 25 rushing touchdowns.

In addition to the stats he's posted in the running game, Corum has 16 catches (on 18 targets) for 117 yards and one touchdown.

J.J. McCarthy has hit the gridiron for 14 games in 2023, and he's aired it out for 2,851 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 73.2% completion percentage.

As a runner, McCarthy has scampered for 171 yards (2.9 YPC) and three touchdowns.

In 14 games, Roman Wilson has converted 62 targets into 45 catches, 735 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Wolverines.

Washington leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has 35 touchdown passes and nine interceptions in 14 games, completing 66.5% of his throws for 4,648 yards (332.0 per game).

In the passing game, Rome Odunze has scored 13 TDs, catching 87 balls for 1,553 yards (110.9 per game).

Dillon Johnson has run for 1,162 yards (83.0 per game) and 16 touchdowns in 14 games.

In the passing game, Johnson has scored zero touchdowns, with 22 receptions for 166 yards.

