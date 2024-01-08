Macomb County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Macomb County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clarenceville High School at Parkway Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Center Line High School at Lake Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
