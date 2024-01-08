Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Houghton County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Houghton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Negaunee High School at Calumet High School

Game Time: 5:40 PM ET on January 8

5:40 PM ET on January 8 Location: Calumet, MI

Calumet, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Chassell High School at Wakefield-Marenisco High School