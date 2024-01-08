Hillsdale County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Hillsdale County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waldron High School at Fayette High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Fayette, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.