Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates match up versus the Utah Jazz on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 112-108 loss to the Rockets, Antetokounmpo totaled 48 points and 17 rebounds.

Below we will look at Antetokounmpo's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 35.5 31.5 32.2 Rebounds 12.5 11.6 13.0 Assists 7.5 5.8 7.6 PRA -- 48.9 52.8 PR -- 43.1 45.2



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Antetokounmpo has made 11.7 field goals per game, which accounts for 24.7% of his team's total makes.

Antetokounmpo's opponents, the Jazz, have the fastest offensive tempo, averaging 104 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 105 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

The Jazz concede 118.7 points per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

The Jazz allow 42.5 rebounds per game, ranking eighth in the NBA.

The Jazz are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 28.4 assists per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 25 24 6 11 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.