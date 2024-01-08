High school basketball is on the schedule today in Genesee County, Michigan, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lake Fenton High School at Clio High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8

Location: Clio, MI

Clio, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

How to Stream: Watch Here

Fenton High School at Holly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8

Location: Holly, MI

Holly, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

How to Stream: Watch Here

Swartz Creek High School at Kearsley High School