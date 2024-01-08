Emmet County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Emmet County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Emmet County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Harbor Light Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Harbor Springs, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Petoskey High School at Benzie Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Benzonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
