Giannis Antetokounmpo and Collin Sexton are two players to watch on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) match up with the Utah Jazz (17-20) at Fiserv Forum.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Jazz

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, KJZZ

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks lost their most recent game to the Rockets, 112-108, on Saturday. Antetokounmpo was their leading scorer with 48 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 48 17 2 0 1 1 Damian Lillard 18 2 8 2 0 1 Khris Middleton 10 3 5 1 0 0

Bucks vs Jazz Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo's numbers for the season are 31.5 points, 5.8 assists and 11.6 boards per contest.

Damian Lillard puts up 25.2 points, 4.2 boards and 6.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez's numbers for the season are 12.5 points, 1.3 assists and 5 boards per game.

Bobby Portis' numbers for the season are 12.3 points, 6.7 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Khris Middleton's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 4.4 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 32.2 13 7.6 1.1 1.3 0.5 Damian Lillard 23.7 3.8 6.3 1.1 0 2.8 Khris Middleton 17.7 3.5 6.2 0.8 0.5 2.3 Brook Lopez 11.1 5.6 1 0.4 2.8 1.1 Bobby Portis 11.5 7 1 0.9 0.6 1

