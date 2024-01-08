How to Watch the Bucks vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (17-20) play the Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) at Fiserv Forum on January 8, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Jazz
Bucks vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks vs Jazz Additional Info
|Bucks vs Jazz Injury Report
|Bucks vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Jazz Prediction
|Bucks vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Jazz Player Props
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- In games Milwaukee shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 19-3 overall.
- The Bucks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.
- The Bucks score 124.3 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 118.7 the Jazz allow.
- When Milwaukee scores more than 118.7 points, it is 20-4.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are scoring 125.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 123.5 points per contest.
- Defensively Milwaukee has played better at home this season, ceding 118.9 points per game, compared to 120.2 away from home.
- The Bucks are making 14.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.1 fewer threes and 1.5% points worse than they're averaging on the road (14.2, 38.4%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
|Damian Lillard
|Out
|Personal
|Cameron Payne
|Out
|Concussion Protocol
