There is high school basketball competition in Benzie County, Michigan today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Benzie County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Petoskey High School at Benzie Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8

7:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Benzonia, MI

Benzonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Brethren High School at Frankfort High School