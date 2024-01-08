Benzie County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Benzie County, Michigan today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Benzie County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Petoskey High School at Benzie Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Benzonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brethren High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Frankfort, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
