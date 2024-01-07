Wayne County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Wayne County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Redford Union High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Redford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Robichaud High School
- Game Time: 4:20 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.