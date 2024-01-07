Romeo Doubs will be running routes against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league when his Green Bay Packers meet the Chicago Bears in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Doubs has hauled in 59 balls for 674 total yards (42.1 per game) and eight scores so far this year.

Doubs vs. the Bears

Doubs vs the Bears (since 2021): 2 GP / 26.5 REC YPG / REC TD

27 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 233.4 passing yards the Bears yield per game makes them the 21st-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Bears have the No. 29 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 29 this season (1.8 per game).

Packers Player Previews

Romeo Doubs Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)

Doubs Receiving Insights

In five of 16 games this season, Doubs has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Doubs has been targeted on 95 of his team's 549 passing attempts this season (17.3% target share).

He has 674 receiving yards on 95 targets to rank 84th in NFL play with 7.1 yards per target.

Doubs has hauled in a touchdown pass in seven of 16 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has eight total touchdowns this season (20.0% of his team's 40 offensive TDs).

Doubs (17 red zone targets) has been targeted 19.5% of the time in the red zone (87 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Doubs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 12/31/2023 Week 17 6 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/24/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 4 REC / 79 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 12/11/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

