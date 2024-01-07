The Detroit Red Wings (19-16-4) visit the Anaheim Ducks (13-24-1), who have fallen in four straight, on Sunday, January 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX.

Red Wings vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-160) Ducks (+135) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings are 8-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Detroit has a 2-3 record (winning 40.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

The Red Wings have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

Detroit and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 25 of 39 games this season.

Red Wings vs Ducks Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Ducks Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 139 (3rd) Goals 94 (29th) 134 (26th) Goals Allowed 127 (23rd) 34 (5th) Power Play Goals 23 (19th) 25 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 34 (28th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 4-6-0 overall, in its past 10 games.

Eight of Detroit's past 10 games went over.

The Red Wings and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During their past 10 games, the Red Wings have scored 0.4 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Red Wings offense's 139 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked third in the NHL this year.

The Red Wings are ranked 26th in total goals against, conceding 3.4 goals per game (134 total) in league play.

Their goal differential (+5) ranks them 15th in the NHL.

