Red Wings vs. Ducks January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Pay attention to Alex DeBrincat and Frank Vatrano in particular on Sunday, when the Detroit Red Wings face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
Red Wings vs. Ducks Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Red Wings (-155)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSW,BSDETX
Red Wings Players to Watch
- One of Detroit's leading offensive players this season is DeBrincat, with 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) and an average ice time of 18:19 per game.
- Dylan Larkin is another key contributor for Detroit, with 32 points (one per game) -- scoring 13 goals and adding 19 assists.
- Lucas Raymond has scored 11 goals and added 20 assists in 39 games for Detroit.
- Alex Lyon's record is 7-4-0. He has given up 26 goals (2.56 goals against average) and racked up 293 saves.
Ducks Players to Watch
- Vatrano is a top offensive contributor for his team with 28 points (0.7 per game), as he has recorded 18 goals and 10 assists in 38 games (playing 18:15 per game).
- Mason McTavish is a top scorer for Anaheim, with 26 total points this season. In 31 contests, he has netted 11 goals and provided 15 assists.
- This season, Anaheim's Troy Terry has 22 points, courtesy of nine goals (fourth on team) and 13 assists (fifth).
- In the crease, Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is 6-8-1 this season, amassing 465 saves and allowing 51 goals (3.5 goals against average) with a .901 save percentage (40th in the league).
Red Wings vs. Ducks Stat Comparison
|Red Wings Rank
|Red Wings AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|5th
|3.56
|Goals Scored
|2.47
|29th
|26th
|3.44
|Goals Allowed
|3.34
|23rd
|22nd
|29.9
|Shots
|29.4
|25th
|26th
|32.2
|Shots Allowed
|32.5
|27th
|13th
|21.94%
|Power Play %
|19.49%
|18th
|12th
|81.06%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.64%
|18th
