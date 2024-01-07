The Detroit Red Wings (19-16-4) hit the road against the Anaheim Ducks (13-24-1, losers of four in a row) at Honda Center. The game on Sunday, January 7 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX.

The Red Wings have a 4-6-0 record over their past 10 games. They have scored 32 goals while conceding 38 in that period. On the power play, 34 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (20.6% conversion rate).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Sunday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Ducks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Red Wings 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-155)

Red Wings (-155) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Red Wings vs Ducks Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a 19-16-4 record overall, with a 5-4-9 record in games that have needed overtime.

In the 16 games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-7-4 record (good for 14 points).

In the four games this season the Red Wings recorded just one goal, they lost every time.

Detroit finished 0-4-1 in the five games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Red Wings have scored at least three goals in 28 games (19-6-3, 41 points).

In the 10 games when Detroit has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 10 points after finishing 5-5-0.

In the 14 games when it outshot its opponent, Detroit is 8-4-2 (18 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents 23 times, and went 11-10-2 (24 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 5th 3.56 Goals Scored 2.47 29th 25th 3.44 Goals Allowed 3.34 24th 22nd 29.9 Shots 29.4 25th 26th 32.2 Shots Allowed 32.5 27th 13th 21.94% Power Play % 19.49% 18th 11th 81.06% Penalty Kill % 79.64% 18th

Red Wings vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

