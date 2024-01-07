The Detroit Red Wings (19-16-4) are favorites when they go on the road against the Anaheim Ducks (13-24-1) on Sunday, January 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX. The Red Wings are -155 on the moneyline to win, while the Ducks have +130 moneyline odds.

Red Wings vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Red Wings vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Red Wings vs. Ducks Betting Trends

Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 16 of 37 games this season.

The Red Wings are 8-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Ducks have been an underdog in 33 games this season, with 11 upset wins (33.3%).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, Detroit is 4-3 (winning 57.1% of the time).

Anaheim has won 10 of its 28 games when it is the underdog by +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 8-2-0 6.4 3.20 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.20 3.80 7 20.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 5-5 3-6-1 6.3 2.10 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.10 3.00 3 10.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

