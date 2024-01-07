Red Wings vs. Ducks Injury Report Today - January 7
The Detroit Red Wings' (19-16-4) injury report has four players listed as they prepare for their Sunday, January 7 game against the Anaheim Ducks (13-24-1) at Honda Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Andrew Copp
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Ville Husso
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Klim Kostin
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Strome
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Leo Carlsson
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Max Jones
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Troy Terry
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Red Wings vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
Red Wings Season Insights
- Detroit's 139 total goals (3.6 per game) rank third in the league.
- It has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential at +5.
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks' 94 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 29th in the league.
- Anaheim has given up 127 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -33, they are 30th in the league.
Red Wings vs. Ducks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-155)
|Ducks (+130)
|6.5
