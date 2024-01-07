Scan the injury report for the Green Bay Packers (8-8), which currently has 18 players listed, as the Packers ready for their matchup against the Chicago Bears (7-9) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM .

Packers vs. Bears Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Watch the Packers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 33-10 in their last game.

The Bears are coming off of a victory over the Atlanta Falcons by the score of 37-17.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status A.J. Dillon RB Thumb Out Christian Watson WR Hamstring Questionable Elgton Jenkins OL Knee Questionable De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Full Participation In Practice Darnell Savage Jr. S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Rudy Ford S Hamstring Out Tedarrell Slaton DL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Isaiah McDuffie LB Concussion Doubtful Keisean Nixon CB Quad Limited Participation In Practice Preston Smith LB Ankle Questionable Josh Myers OL Neck Limited Participation In Practice Jayden Reed WR Chest Questionable Luke Tenuta OT Ankle Questionable Dontayvion Wicks WR Chest Questionable Luke Musgrave TE Kidney Questionable Emanuel Wilson RB Shoulder Questionable Zayne Anderson S Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Khalil Herbert RB Back Questionable D.J. Moore WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Cole Kmet TE Knee Questionable Darnell Mooney WR Concussion Out Lucas Patrick OL Foot Questionable Patrick Scales LS Foot Questionable Kyler Gordon DB Calf Questionable Jaylon Johnson DB Shoulder Doubtful Tyson Bagent QB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Other Week 18 Injury Reports

Rep the Packers or the Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Packers Season Insights

The Packers are averaging 340.1 yards per game on offense (13th in NFL), and they rank 22nd on defense with 344 yards allowed per game.

The Packers are compiling 22.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them 11th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 14th, allowing 21.3 points per game.

The Packers rank 17th in pass offense (228.8 passing yards per game) and 11th in pass defense (212.4 passing yards allowed per game) this year.

With 131.6 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, Green Bay has had to lean on their 15th-ranked running game (111.3 rushing yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

The Packers have forced 18 total turnovers (23rd in NFL) this season and have turned it over 17 times (fifth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +1, 15th-ranked in the NFL.

Packers vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Packers (-3)

Packers (-3) Moneyline: Packers (-155), Bears (+130)

Packers (-155), Bears (+130) Total: 45 points

Sign up to live bet on the Packers-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.