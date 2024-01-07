The Green Bay Packers (8-8) and the Chicago Bears (7-9) square off on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Lambeau Field in a battle of NFC North opponents, and here are best bets recommendations.

When is Packers vs. Bears?

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The model projects the Packers to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by a small margin more (5.2 to 3).

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Packers a 61.8% chance to win.

The Packers have won 40% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-3).

Green Bay has gone 2-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -162 or shorter (50%).

The Bears have entered the game as underdogs 12 times this season and won four, or 33.3%, of those games.

This season, Chicago has won three of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +136 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Green Bay (-3)



Green Bay (-3) The Packers are 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

Green Bay has an ATS record of 1-3 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Bears have gone 8-6-2 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 3-point or bigger underdogs, Chicago has an ATS record of 5-3-2.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45.5)



Under (45.5) The two teams average a combined 0.7 fewer points per game, 44.8 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 45.5 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 43.9 points per game, 1.6 less than the over/under in this game.

The teams have hit the over in 10 of the Packers' 16 games with a set total.

In the Bears' 16 games with a set total, nine have hit the over (56.2%).

Aaron Jones Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 54.5 2 20.3 1

Justin Fields Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 12 201.2 16 52.5 4

