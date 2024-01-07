In the upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Olli Maatta to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Maatta stats and insights

Maatta has scored in one of 31 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in one game (zero shots).

Maatta has no points on the power play.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 127 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Kings 1 0 1 13:28 Away W 4-3 SO 1/2/2024 Sharks 1 0 1 17:18 Away W 5-3 12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:03 Home W 5-4 OT 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 5:57 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:11 Away L 5-2 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:19 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:41 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:30 Away L 6-3

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

