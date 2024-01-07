The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-6) meet a fellow Horizon opponent, the Robert Morris Colonials (5-6), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at UPMC Events Center. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET.

Oakland vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Oakland Players to Watch

Brooke Daniels: 11.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Linda van Schaik: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Maddy Skorupski: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Markyia McCormick: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Kianni Westbrook: 6.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Danielle Vuletich: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Naomi Barnwell: 8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Simone Morris: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Louella Allana: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Alejandra Mastral: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

