Oakland vs. Robert Morris Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Sunday's contest between the Robert Morris Colonials (6-8) and Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-7) going head-to-head at UPMC Events Center has a projected final score of 69-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Robert Morris, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on January 7.
The Golden Grizzlies' most recent game was a 70-63 loss to Youngstown State on Wednesday.
Oakland vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Oakland vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction
- Prediction: Robert Morris 69, Oakland 66
Other Horizon Predictions
- Youngstown State vs Cleveland State
- Milwaukee vs Wright State
Oakland Schedule Analysis
- When the Golden Grizzlies beat the Akron Zips, who are ranked No. 238 in our computer rankings, on November 6 by a score of 91-87, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.
Oakland 2023-24 Best Wins
- 91-87 on the road over Akron (No. 238) on November 6
- 89-79 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 316) on December 29
- 79-76 at home over Central Michigan (No. 335) on December 9
Oakland Leaders
- Brooke Daniels: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.1 FG%
- Linda van Schaik: 10.8 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (18-for-63)
- Maddy Skorupski: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
- Alexis Johnson: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)
- Markyia McCormick: 12.3 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69)
Oakland Performance Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies' +43 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.6 points per game (60th in college basketball) while giving up 72.0 per contest (313th in college basketball).
- In 2023-24, Oakland has put up 68.3 points per game in Horizon action, and 75.6 overall.
- The Golden Grizzlies average 85.3 points per game at home, and 62.0 on the road.
- At home, Oakland allows 67.7 points per game. Away, it allows 78.0.
