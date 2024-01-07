Sunday's contest between the Robert Morris Colonials (6-8) and Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-7) going head-to-head at UPMC Events Center has a projected final score of 69-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Robert Morris, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Golden Grizzlies' most recent game was a 70-63 loss to Youngstown State on Wednesday.

Oakland vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Oakland vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Robert Morris 69, Oakland 66

Other Horizon Predictions

Oakland Schedule Analysis

When the Golden Grizzlies beat the Akron Zips, who are ranked No. 238 in our computer rankings, on November 6 by a score of 91-87, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

Oakland 2023-24 Best Wins

91-87 on the road over Akron (No. 238) on November 6

89-79 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 316) on December 29

79-76 at home over Central Michigan (No. 335) on December 9

Oakland Leaders

Brooke Daniels: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.1 FG%

12.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.1 FG% Linda van Schaik: 10.8 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (18-for-63)

10.8 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (18-for-63) Maddy Skorupski: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Alexis Johnson: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44) Markyia McCormick: 12.3 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69)

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies' +43 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.6 points per game (60th in college basketball) while giving up 72.0 per contest (313th in college basketball).

In 2023-24, Oakland has put up 68.3 points per game in Horizon action, and 75.6 overall.

The Golden Grizzlies average 85.3 points per game at home, and 62.0 on the road.

At home, Oakland allows 67.7 points per game. Away, it allows 78.0.

