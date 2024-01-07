Will Moritz Seider Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 7?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Moritz Seider a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Seider stats and insights
- In five of 39 games this season, Seider has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
- Seider has picked up three goals and nine assists on the power play.
- Seider averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.2%.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 127 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Seider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|1/2/2024
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|24:18
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/31/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:51
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|26:28
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:49
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Away
|L 1-0
Red Wings vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
