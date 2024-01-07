The Michigan Wolverines (6-8, 1-2 Big Ten) are favored (-3.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-7, 1-2 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Palestra. The contest airs on Big Ten Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 153.5.

Michigan vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan -3.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Michigan and its opponents have gone over 153.5 combined points in eight of 13 games this season.

The average total in Michigan's matchups this year is 160.9, 7.4 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Wolverines have compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread.

Both Michigan and Penn State have covered the spread 30.8% of the time this season, resulting in a 4-9-0 ATS record for the Wolverines and a 4-9-0 record for the Nittany Lions.

Michigan vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan 8 61.5% 82.3 158.6 78.6 150.5 150.3 Penn State 6 46.2% 76.3 158.6 71.9 150.5 142.9

Additional Michigan Insights & Trends

The Wolverines record 10.4 more points per game (82.3) than the Nittany Lions allow (71.9).

When Michigan scores more than 71.9 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

Michigan vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan 4-9-0 2-5 10-3-0 Penn State 4-9-0 2-2 8-5-0

Michigan vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan Penn State 13-4 Home Record 13-4 3-8 Away Record 4-7 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

