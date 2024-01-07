Michigan vs. Penn State January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Big Ten schedule includes the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) playing the Michigan Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on BTN.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Michigan vs. Penn State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Michigan Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Dug McDaniel: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Nimari Burnett: 10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Terrance Williams II: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tarris Reed, Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Penn State Players to Watch
- Kanye Clary: 17.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Qudus Wahab: 10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Nick Kern: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zach Hicks: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michigan vs. Penn State Stat Comparison
|Penn State Rank
|Penn State AVG
|Michigan AVG
|Michigan Rank
|143rd
|76.4
|Points Scored
|83.8
|30th
|182nd
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|78.4
|328th
|299th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|38.0
|118th
|141st
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|173rd
|121st
|8.2
|3pt Made
|9.3
|51st
|305th
|11.6
|Assists
|13.9
|157th
|86th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|12.8
|268th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.