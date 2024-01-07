Sunday's Big Ten schedule includes the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) playing the Michigan Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on BTN.

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Michigan Players to Watch

Dug McDaniel: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Nimari Burnett: 10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Terrance Williams II: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Tarris Reed, Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

Penn State Players to Watch

Kanye Clary: 17.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Qudus Wahab: 10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Nick Kern: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Zach Hicks: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Michigan vs. Penn State Stat Comparison

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Michigan AVG Michigan Rank 143rd 76.4 Points Scored 83.8 30th 182nd 70.9 Points Allowed 78.4 328th 299th 33.6 Rebounds 38.0 118th 141st 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.3 173rd 121st 8.2 3pt Made 9.3 51st 305th 11.6 Assists 13.9 157th 86th 10.6 Turnovers 12.8 268th

