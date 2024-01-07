The Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) meet the Michigan State Spartans (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on BTN.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Game Information

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Tyson Walker: 20 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • A.J Hoggard: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Malik Hall: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaden: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tre Holloman: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Brooks Barnhizer: 13.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Boo Buie: 17.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Ryan Langborg: 13 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ty Berry: 10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Matthew Nicholson: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Stat Comparison

Northwestern Rank Northwestern AVG Michigan State AVG Michigan State Rank
230th 72.9 Points Scored 77.2 128th
21st 63.1 Points Allowed 64.5 44th
344th 32.1 Rebounds 37.3 149th
295th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 9.5 153rd
154th 7.8 3pt Made 6.5 267th
35th 16.8 Assists 18.3 14th
3rd 8.3 Turnovers 10.5 72nd

