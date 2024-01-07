The Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) will visit the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Northwestern matchup.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-2.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-3.5) 134.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Michigan State is 8-6-0 ATS this season.

The Spartans and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 14 times this season.

Northwestern has covered five times in 13 games with a spread this year.

A total of six Wildcats games this season have gone over the point total.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2800

+2800 Michigan State is only 11th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2800), but ninth-best according to computer rankings.

The Spartans' national championship odds have fallen from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +2800, the 35th-biggest change among all teams.

Michigan State has a 3.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

