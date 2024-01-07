The Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game airs on Big Ten Network.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

Michigan State is 9-2 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Spartans are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 348th.

The Spartans average 12.7 more points per game (78.3) than the Wildcats give up (65.6).

Michigan State is 9-3 when scoring more than 65.6 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State averaged 70.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged on the road (69.0).

In 2022-23, the Spartans ceded 61.4 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 72.0.

Looking at three-point shooting, Michigan State performed better at home last season, sinking 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage in away games.

