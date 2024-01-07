How to Watch Michigan State vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game airs on Big Ten Network.
Michigan State vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- Michigan State is 9-2 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 348th.
- The Spartans average 12.7 more points per game (78.3) than the Wildcats give up (65.6).
- Michigan State is 9-3 when scoring more than 65.6 points.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan State averaged 70.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged on the road (69.0).
- In 2022-23, the Spartans ceded 61.4 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 72.0.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Michigan State performed better at home last season, sinking 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 99-55
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Indiana State
|W 87-75
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/4/2024
|Penn State
|W 92-61
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|1/14/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
