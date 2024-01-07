The Michigan Wolverines (6-8, 1-2 Big Ten) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-7, 1-2 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Palestra. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan Stats Insights

This season, the Wolverines have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have hit.

In games Michigan shoots higher than 43.7% from the field, it is 6-4 overall.

The Wolverines are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Nittany Lions sit at 304th.

The 82.3 points per game the Wolverines average are 10.4 more points than the Nittany Lions allow (71.9).

Michigan is 6-5 when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan put up 76.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.9 points per contest.

At home, the Wolverines ceded 1.6 fewer points per game (68.0) than away from home (69.6).

Michigan drained 8.2 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

