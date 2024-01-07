Sunday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (6-8, 1-2 Big Ten) and the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-7, 1-2 Big Ten) at Palestra has a projected final score of 80-75 based on our computer prediction, with Michigan coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on January 7.

The game has no set line.

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Palestra

Michigan vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 80, Penn State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Penn State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-5.1)

Michigan (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 154.5

Both Penn State and Michigan are 4-9-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Nittany Lions have gone over the point total in eight games, while Wolverines games have gone over 10 times. In the past 10 games, Penn State is 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall while Michigan has gone 1-9 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines have a +51 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.7 points per game. They're putting up 82.3 points per game, 42nd in college basketball, and are allowing 78.6 per contest to rank 330th in college basketball.

Michigan records 37.6 rebounds per game (134th in college basketball) while conceding 34.4 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.2 boards per game.

Michigan makes 9.3 three-pointers per game (45th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.9% from deep (25th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 36.1%.

Michigan loses the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 12.6 (263rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.7.

