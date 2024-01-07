Who’s the Best Team in the MAC? See our Weekly MAC Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the MAC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Akron
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 89th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th
- Last Game: W 83-67 vs Bowling Green
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ball State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Toledo
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 137th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th
- Last Game: W 68-64 vs Miami (OH)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kent State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
3. Kent State
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 146th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st
- Last Game: L 71-69 vs Eastern Michigan
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Toledo
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
4. Ohio
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 163rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th
- Last Game: W 78-66 vs Northern Illinois
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bowling Green
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Bowling Green
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 216th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd
- Last Game: L 83-67 vs Akron
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Ohio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Miami (OH)
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 248th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st
- Last Game: L 68-64 vs Toledo
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Buffalo
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Northern Illinois
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 254th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st
- Last Game: L 78-66 vs Ohio
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Western Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Western Michigan
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 266th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th
- Last Game: W 82-77 vs Buffalo
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Illinois
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Ball State
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 272nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th
- Last Game: L 71-65 vs Central Michigan
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Akron
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Eastern Michigan
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 278th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 307th
- Last Game: W 71-69 vs Kent State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Central Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Central Michigan
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 312th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd
- Last Game: W 71-65 vs Ball State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Eastern Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Buffalo
- Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 1-28
- Overall Rank: 323rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th
- Last Game: L 82-77 vs Western Michigan
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Miami (OH)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.