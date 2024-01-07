Which basketball team sits on top of the MAC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Akron

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 24-4

10-4 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th

105th Last Game: W 83-67 vs Bowling Green

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ball State

@ Ball State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Toledo

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 21-9

8-6 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 137th

137th Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th

98th Last Game: W 68-64 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kent State

@ Kent State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Kent State

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 18-10

8-6 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 146th

146th Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st

191st Last Game: L 71-69 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: Toledo

Toledo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. Ohio

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 17-12

7-7 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 163rd

163rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th

306th Last Game: W 78-66 vs Northern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bowling Green

@ Bowling Green Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Bowling Green

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 18-10

10-4 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 216th

216th Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd

322nd Last Game: L 83-67 vs Akron

Next Game

Opponent: Ohio

Ohio Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 11-17

6-8 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 248th

248th Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st

221st Last Game: L 68-64 vs Toledo

Next Game

Opponent: @ Buffalo

@ Buffalo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 11-17

6-8 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 254th

254th Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st

51st Last Game: L 78-66 vs Ohio

Next Game

Opponent: @ Western Michigan

@ Western Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Western Michigan

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 10-19

5-9 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 266th

266th Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th

224th Last Game: W 82-77 vs Buffalo

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Ball State

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 11-17

8-6 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 272nd

272nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th

344th Last Game: L 71-65 vs Central Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: Akron

Akron Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-16

8-6 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 278th

278th Strength of Schedule Rank: 307th

307th Last Game: W 71-69 vs Kent State

Next Game

Opponent: Central Michigan

Central Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Central Michigan

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 8-21

6-8 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 312th

312th Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd

242nd Last Game: W 71-65 vs Ball State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Eastern Michigan

@ Eastern Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Buffalo

Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 1-28

2-12 | 1-28 Overall Rank: 323rd

323rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th

206th Last Game: L 82-77 vs Western Michigan

Next Game