The Detroit Red Wings, Lucas Raymond included, will play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Raymond in that upcoming Red Wings-Ducks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Lucas Raymond vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Raymond has a plus-minus rating of -11, while averaging 17:36 on the ice per game.

Raymond has a goal in 11 games this year through 39 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Raymond has a point in 21 games this year (out of 39), including multiple points eight times.

Raymond has an assist in 14 of 39 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Raymond goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Raymond going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Raymond Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 127 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -33 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 39 Games 3 31 Points 1 11 Goals 0 20 Assists 1

