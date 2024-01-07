When the Detroit Red Wings square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Lucas Raymond score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

  • In 11 of 39 games this season, Raymond has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Ducks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Raymond has accumulated two goals and seven assists.
  • Raymond's shooting percentage is 14.7%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are giving up 127 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Raymond recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 20:06 Away W 4-3 SO
1/2/2024 Sharks 3 0 3 16:33 Away W 5-3
12/31/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:50 Home L 5-3
12/29/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:45 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 17:36 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 1-0

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

