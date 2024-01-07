Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will face the Chicago Bears and their 21st-ranked passing defense in Week 18, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Love has passed for 3,843 yards (240.2 per game) this season while completing 63.1% of his passes, with 30 TD passes and 11 picks. Love has provided value on the ground, too, with 248 yards (15.5 per game) on 47 carries and four TDs.

Love vs. the Bears

Love vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 245 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 245 PASS YPG / PASS TD Chicago has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

The Bears have given up 16 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Nine opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Chicago in 2023.

The Bears have allowed four opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

Love will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this week. The Bears give up 233.4 passing yards per contest.

The Bears' defense ranks 29th in the league with 29 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Packers Player Previews

Jordan Love Passing Props vs. the Bears

Passing TDs: 1.5 (-189)

Love Passing Insights

The Packers, who are 11th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.0% of the time while running 43.0%.

Love is No. 16 in the NFL averaging 7.0 yards per attempt (3,843 total yards passing).

In 15 of 16 games this year, Love completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs 10 times.

He has 85.0% of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (34).

Love has passed 87 times out of his 547 total attempts while in the red zone (51.5% of his team's red zone plays).

Jordan Love Rushing Props vs the Bears

Rushing Yards: 7.5 (-111)

Love Rushing Insights

Love has hit the rushing yards over in seven of 16 opportunities (43.8%).

Love has rushed for a score in four of his games this season but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has nine red zone rushing carries (11.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Love's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 12/31/2023 Week 17 24-for-33 / 256 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 1 TD at Panthers 12/24/2023 Week 16 17-for-28 / 219 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 12 YDS / 1 TD vs. Buccaneers 12/17/2023 Week 15 29-for-39 / 284 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 12/11/2023 Week 14 25-for-39 / 218 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 25-for-36 / 267 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

