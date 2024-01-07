Will Joe Veleno Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 7?
Should you wager on Joe Veleno to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the Anaheim Ducks face off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Veleno stats and insights
- Veleno has scored in six of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Veleno averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 127 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Veleno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|12:40
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|1/2/2024
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/31/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|10:29
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|16:29
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|23:06
|Away
|W 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.