Dylan Larkin will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks meet at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Fancy a wager on Larkin in the Red Wings-Ducks game? Use our stats and information below.

Dylan Larkin vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

Larkin has averaged 19:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Larkin has netted a goal in a game 12 times this season in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 21 of 33 games this year, Larkin has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Larkin has an assist in 15 of 33 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Larkin hits the over on his points prop total is 70.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Larkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Larkin Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 127 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team's -33 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 33 Games 3 32 Points 3 13 Goals 1 19 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.