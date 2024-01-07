Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Horizon slate includes the Detroit Mercy Titans (9-4) against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-4), at 1:00 PM ET.
Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Irene Murua: 12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emma Trawally Porta: 8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Myonna Hooper: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Imani McNeal: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amaya Burch: 6.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Shayla Sellers: 11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Audra Emmerson: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryin Ott: 8.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Erin Woodson: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
