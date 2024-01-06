Wexford County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Wexford County, Michigan, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Wexford County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mesick High School at St Mary School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Lake Leelanau, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
