Western Michigan vs. Buffalo January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MAC slate includes the Buffalo Bulls (1-10, 0-0 MAC) playing the Western Michigan Broncos (2-9, 0-0 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Seth Hubbard: 15.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Owen Lobsinger: 9.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Titus Wright: 7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jefferson Monegro: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Crump: 4.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Sy Chatman: 16.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jonnivius Smith: 8.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Anquan Boldin Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shawn Fulcher: 8.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ryan Sabol: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison
|Buffalo Rank
|Buffalo AVG
|Western Michigan AVG
|Western Michigan Rank
|319th
|67.6
|Points Scored
|66.4
|330th
|347th
|81
|Points Allowed
|75.3
|282nd
|151st
|37.4
|Rebounds
|37.3
|154th
|114th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|11
|53rd
|286th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.2
|212th
|292nd
|11.9
|Assists
|11.5
|310th
|358th
|15.4
|Turnovers
|13.6
|311th
