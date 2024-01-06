The Bowling Green Falcons (7-4) face the Western Michigan Broncos (5-6) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in MAC action.

Western Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

The Broncos average 11.7 fewer points per game (60) than the Falcons give up to opponents (71.7).

Western Michigan has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 71.7 points.

Bowling Green is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 60 points.

The Falcons average only 2.2 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Broncos give up (67.5).

Bowling Green has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.

When Western Michigan gives up fewer than 65.3 points, it is 3-1.

This year the Falcons are shooting 40.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Broncos concede.

The Broncos make 38.7% of their shots from the field, just 5.3% less than the Falcons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Western Michigan Leaders

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 17.4 PTS, 2 STL, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

17.4 PTS, 2 STL, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68)

12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68) Alli Carlson: 6.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

6.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Hannah Spitzley: 7.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

7.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Jasmine Elder: 2.8 PTS, 38.9 FG%

Western Michigan Schedule