How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Buffalo on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bulls (2-11, 1-0 MAC) welcome in the Western Michigan Broncos (4-9, 1-0 MAC) after losing five straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Central Michigan vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Northern Illinois vs Ohio (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
Western Michigan Stats Insights
- The Broncos are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 47.4% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Western Michigan has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 121st.
- The Broncos' 72.3 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 78.8 the Bulls allow.
- When it scores more than 78.8 points, Western Michigan is 2-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Western Michigan scores 78.4 points per game at home, and 68 on the road.
- At home the Broncos are conceding 73 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than they are away (79.2).
- Western Michigan makes more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39%) than on the road (25.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 90-77
|Wolstein Center
|12/29/2023
|Aquinas (MI)
|W 127-71
|University Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Miami (OH)
|W 83-74
|Millett Hall
|1/6/2024
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
|1/9/2024
|Northern Illinois
|-
|University Arena
|1/13/2024
|Ohio
|-
|University Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.