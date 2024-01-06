For bracketology insights on Western Michigan and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Western Michigan ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-2 NR NR 203

Western Michigan's best wins

Against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, a top 100 team in the RPI, Western Michigan secured its best win of the season on December 17, a 78-76 home victory. That signature victory against Purdue Fort Wayne featured a team-high 18 points from Kaitlyn Zarycki. Maggie Stutelberg, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

54-52 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 304/RPI) on November 16

58-54 over UNC Asheville (No. 332/RPI) on November 25

75-71 at home over Valparaiso (No. 337/RPI) on November 29

Western Michigan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Western Michigan gets the 200th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Broncos have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with seven contests coming against teams that are over .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of WMU's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Western Michigan's next game

Matchup: Toledo Rockets vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Toledo Rockets vs. Western Michigan Broncos Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

