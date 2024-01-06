Saturday's game features the Bowling Green Falcons (7-4) and the Western Michigan Broncos (5-6) matching up at Stroh Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-60 victory for heavily favored Bowling Green according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Broncos dropped their last matchup 78-56 against Ball State on Wednesday.

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Western Michigan 60

Western Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Broncos' best victory this season came against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 124) in our computer rankings. The Broncos brought home the 78-76 win at home on December 17.

Western Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

78-76 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 124) on December 17

54-52 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 266) on November 16

58-54 over UNC Asheville (No. 294) on November 25

75-71 at home over Valparaiso (No. 337) on November 29

Western Michigan Leaders

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 17.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

17.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68)

12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68) Alli Carlson: 6.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

6.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Hannah Spitzley: 7.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

7.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Jasmine Elder: 2.8 PTS, 38.9 FG%

Western Michigan Performance Insights

The Broncos have been outscored by 7.5 points per game (posting 60.0 points per game, 275th in college basketball, while conceding 67.5 per contest, 254th in college basketball) and have a -83 scoring differential.

At home the Broncos are scoring 65.8 points per game, 12.8 more than they are averaging on the road (53.0).

At home Western Michigan is conceding 67.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than it is away (71.0).

