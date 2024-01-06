Wayne County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Wayne County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at University Prep Art & Design
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on January 6
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osborn High School at Detroit Cristo Rey High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Loyola High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Renaissance High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Renaissance High School at Grand Blanc High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Grand Blanc, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
