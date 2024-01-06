Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Wayne County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at University Prep Art & Design

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on January 6

11:00 AM ET on January 6 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Osborn High School at Detroit Cristo Rey High School

Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on January 6

1:45 PM ET on January 6 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Loyola High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on January 6

3:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Renaissance High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6

4:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Renaissance High School at Grand Blanc High School