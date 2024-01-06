Internazionale Milan versus Hellas Verona in a Serie A match is one of many compelling options on Saturday's soccer slate.

Watch Serie A: Internazionale Milan vs Hellas Verona

  • League: Serie A
  • Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Coupe de France: Stade Brestois vs Angers

  • League: Coupe de France
  • Game Time: 9:20 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: MKE Ankaragucu vs Trabzonspor AS

  • League: Turkish Süper Lig
  • Game Time: 10:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Arouca vs Benfica

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Coupe de France: OGC Nice vs AJ Auxerre

  • League: Coupe de France
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Braga vs Vitória SC

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

