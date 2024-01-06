Shiawassee County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Shiawassee County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Corunna High School at St Johns High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: St. Johns, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
